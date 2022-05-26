Parliament appropriate forum to resolve national issues: Afnan Ullah

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan on Thursday said the Parliament was the appropriate forum to resolve the political issues and its doors were opened to everyone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan on Thursday said the Parliament was the appropriate forum to resolve the political issues and its doors were opened to everyone.

The incumbent government had no plan to dissolve the assemblies and would complete their tenure, he said while talking to a news channel.

He said the government would not take pressure by any political group. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during the long march on May 25 had made chaos and caused loss to the economy.

He said the PML-N had more street power and could organized big gatherings than PTI.

The PTI had violated the Supreme Court's orders of holding public gathering at H-9 ground rather than at D-Chowk, the senator said and added Imran Khan was making the public fool and was not concerned with economic situation of the country.