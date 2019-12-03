UrduPoint.com
Parliament, Govt Taking Steps On Priority For Welfare Of Special People: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday said the present Parliament and the government were taking multiple steps on priority basis for welfare of special people.

He was speaking at an event to mark the International Day for Persons with Disabilities here at the Parliament House.

He said special people were endowed with immense talents and little attention would make them productive citizens of society.

Asad said he had visited different cities of the country to look at the work done by different institutions for well being of special people.

National Assembly would be made a friendly and accessible place for people with disabilities, he said adding that the constitution gives equality to the citizens of the state of Pakistan.

He said a select committee would be formed which would undertake legislation for welfare of special people.

Consultation would be held with Chairman Senate and Leader of the House in the Senate for establishing a parliamentary committee to help resolve problems of the special people.

A group would be formed under the Parliamentary Task Force for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to look into the affairs of special people.

The group would give suggestions for improving laws for these people.

The NA Speaker said access to education, health, employment and a better life was the basic right of every citizen and the Parliament was the guarantor of this right.

Asad said in the state of Madina special people were even appointed on important post of governor, adding capable people were given great value in the state of Madina.

The Speaker said the implementation of quota for special people in government jobs would be ensured.

He said that people without eyesight would be given access to constitutional and legal documents of the state and for this purpose these documents would be compiled in the braille system.

In the first stage, the constitution of Pakistan in the braille system and the website of the National Assembly would be made accessible to the blind people.

He directed the standing committees of the National Assembly to review the issue of two percent quota for the blind people and present a report.

The issue of including victims of acid attack in the two percent quota for jobs would be reviewed, he added.

The Speaker said that it was moral and religious responsibility of all to ensure basic rights of special people and treat them with care and love.

"Our little attention can fill lives of the special people with happiness."A large number of representatives of organisations working for welfare of special people attended the event.

