Parliament should be the only place to discuss political issues, says Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has said that neither the politicians should be called to any other place for political issues nor should they go and if discussion on such issues is required they should come to the parliament.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2020) PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday urged all politicians that they should come parliament if they wanted to discuss any political matter.

“Neither politicians should be called for discussion on such issues or such matters nor should they go. Everyone who wants to discuss such issues should come to the parliament,” said Maryam Nawaz while talking to the reporters during her appearance before the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday.

Maryam Nawaz expressed these words while responding to a question about a meeting that was held between Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the parliamentary leaders ahead of All Parties Conference (APC) in Islamabad.

She also categorically rejected that there was not even a single representative of Nawaz Sharif during meeting between Army Chief General Bajwa and the parliamentary leaders.

“No representative of Nawaz Sharif was there to meet Army Chief,” said Maryam Nawaz.

She also stated that an elected prime minister was disqualified on the complaint of a “pro-claimed offender”. Talking about the health of her father, Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif had weak immunity power and his treatment was continued. His operation was investable but it was not done due to Coronavirus, she added.

Yesterday, PML-N Chief Shehbaz Sharif had clearly said that he held meeting along with other parliamentarians with the army chief and discussion on Gilgit-Baltistan was done during the meeting. He said he had no bar in saying now when it is all public that there was a meeting between Army Chief and the parliamentary leaders ahead of APC.