Parliamentarians Meet Punjab CM

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 12:19 AM

Parliamentarians meet Punjab CM

A delegation of parliamentarians including Provincial Minister Nauman Langrial, MPAs Abdul Haye Dasti and Kh. Dawood Sulemani met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to discuss their constituency related problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation of parliamentarians including Provincial Minister Nauman Langrial, MPAs Abdul Haye Dasti and Kh. Dawood Sulemani met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to discuss their constituency related problems.

Talking on the occasion, the CM stated that his doors were open to all, adding that PTI was fully united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

politics of revenge was not a policy of the government and no injustice will ever be done with anybody, he maintained.

We all belong to Tehreek-e-Insaf and fully believe in the dispensation of justice, he added and regretted that the opposition tried to score points on every occasion.

The delegation members said that parliamentarians will remain united as Usman Buzdar had always listened to the parliamentarians. They reposed full trust over the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar.

