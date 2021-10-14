UrduPoint.com

Parliamentarians Urged To Play Role In Women Voter Registration

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Omar Hameed Khan Thursday urged parliamentarians to play their imperative role in women voter registration and increasing women's turnout in the election process.

Addressing a consultative meeting held here at KP Assembly secretariat on reducing gender difference in electoral lists, he said that the gender difference was very prominent in the electoral lists and every citizen has to play his/her role to remove this difference.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan, four provincial election commissioners and the commission's gender working groups were jointly working to improve the women voters, adding that constituting the gender working groups was aimed to strengthen the electoral process in the country.

He further said the election commission has also constituted district voter education committees at district level which monthly review issues related to election process and measure to create awareness among the people.

He said that efforts were underway to increase the women voter and other underprivileged sections of the society and with the help of NADRA and civil society the registration process was in full swing.

The meeting was convened by UNDP and chaired by Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan. Women Caucus Chairperson Sameera Shams presided over the meeting while members of Provincial Assembly, Additional Director General Gender Affairs Nighat Siddique, DG NADRA, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Admin attended the meeting.

Haroon Khan Shinwari, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner, Election Muhammad Farid Afridi, Director Election Khushalzada, PRO Sohail Ahmed, Assistant Director Admin Fahad Ali Shah and other representatives of civil society attended the consultative meeting.

