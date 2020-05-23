Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs visits site of plane crash in Karachi

Parliamentary Secretary, Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs who is also Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI's Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Aftab Jahangir on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in PIA plane crash incident at Model Coloney Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs who is also Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI's Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Aftab Jahangir on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in PIA plane crash incident at Model Coloney Karachi.

MNA Aftab Jahangir along with President, Karachi Labor Wing Naeem Adil Sheikh and others visited the site of plane crash, said a spokesperson to MNA Aftab Jahangir.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that it is very unfortunate incident and the loss of life and property caused by the plane crash is very big tragedy. May Allah raise the ranks of the martyrs in the crash, they prayed.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.