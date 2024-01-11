Participants show unity at NCSW consultation to 'End child marriage'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) All stakeholders should join hands to work together against the child marriage and legislation

in Punjab during a consultation to 'End child marriage', arranged by the National Commission

on the Status of Women (NCSW), with its development partners i.e. UNFPA, UNICEF and

UN Women, held at a local hotel on Thursday.

Provincial representatives of the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, Social Welfare

Department, the Punjab Child Protection Welfare Bureau, Punjab Human Rights and Minorities Affairs

Department, Health Department and Punjab Local Government and Community Development

Department, other government departments, civil society organizations, NGOs, experts on mental

and physical health, students and the media participated to draw an effective way forward to end child marriage in the country.

In her opening remarks, Chairperson NCSW Ms Nilofar Bakhtiar said the Commission realised

gravity of the social issue that deprived girls of their fundamental rights of choice, health and

education. She said that considering drastic impacts of child marriage, the NCSW had constantly

been engaged under its mandate to review the legislation related to child marriage and found

the need of amendments and effective implantation approaches.

She stressed that girls, who were already been married at a young age, should be provided an

access to education, healthcare, and psychosocial support with rehabilitation and reintegration

programmes to rebuild their lives and pursue their aspiration. She added: “Let’s unite to end child

marriage! Every child deserves a childhood filled with education, play, and dreams, not forced

to marriage. Together, we can break chains that deny them their rights and build a future

where every child can flourish.”

She announced formation of a group of representatives of provincial government departments, civil society,

the media, social workers and NGOs to control child marriage and preparation of legislation.

Dr Jamal Nasir, Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare, termed child marriage violence

and revealed that more than hundred thousand women died annually during pregnancy in Pakistan

and the Punjab government was taking all possible measures to decrease this number.

He said that girls had to face so many health issues during and after pregnancy.

The guest of honor, Dr Sara Ahmed, chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab, while

sharing her thoughts said that the state institutions were trying to ensure that girls should have an

access to information and resources to make informed decisions with community-led initiatives

that promote rights and well-being of girls and discourage harmful practices. She said that there were some

child marriages reported in rural areas of Punjab which stopped immediately with the help of

local police and she added that Punjab was the first province to enact a child protection

specific legislation in Pakistan, the Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Act 2004. The legislation is to rescue; provide protective custody, care, and rehabilitation to destitute and neglected children in

the province.

Chief Guest Ms Khawar Mumtaz, former chairperson the NCSW, stressed that the stakeholders must think innovatively to change strategies for handling child marriage issues in Pakistan. She said that child marriages prevention requires a multifaceted approach involving government policies, community engagement, education, and awareness campaigns.

Further, Sardar Mavarhan khan Additional Inspector General Punjab Police while addressing the programme said that it was high time to handle the child marriage issue on human and social grounds instead of camouflaging it in the garb of religion and culture.

In the workshop, participants were also briefed about its objectives and were given some facts and figures

on the status of child marriage, its consequences, and drivers.

An important theory of change on child marriage was also introduced that was followed by group work of participants on child marriage framework.