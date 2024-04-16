Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 33 centigrade and the lowest minimum 21 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
