Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2024 | 11:30 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 33 centigrade and the lowest minimum 19 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

