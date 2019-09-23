UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pashtoon Culture Day Celebrated With Traditional Zeal In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Pashtoon Culture Day was observed across province including Pashtoon belt with traditional zeal and enthusiasm on Monday.

According to reports, various events were held in Balochistan areas including provincial capital, Zhob, Killa Abdullah district, Killa Saifullah, Ziarat, Loralai, Musa Khail and Sherani to celebrate the Pashtoon Culture Day. Pashtoon people wore their traditional attires for celebrating their culture day.

Main event of Pashtoon Culture Day was organized at Metropolitan Corporation's Sabzazar which was attended by Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), ex ministers including Abudl Reheem Ziaratwal, Dr, Hamid Khan Achakzai, Dr Kalimullah, tribal elders, lawyers, civil society members, officials, women, children and a large number of students from different educational institutions. On the occasion, various stalls have been established regarding highlighting importance of Pashtoon Culture.

More Stories From Pakistan

