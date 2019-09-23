PASSD all set to continue its working on NCDs

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) all set to continue its work in leading the 'World Health Organization '(WHO) Independent High-level Global Commission on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) all set to continue its work in leading the 'World Health Organization '(WHO) Independent High-level Global Commission on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr.

Sania Nishtar said, "we need leaders to unite and take action to tackle the biggest killers of people, NCDs the leading cause of medical impoverishment and they lead to catastrophic health expenditures".

She said collectively, NCDs (mainly cancer, diabetes, lung and heart diseases) killed 41 million people annually, accounting for 71% of all deaths globally, 15 million of which occurred between the ages of 30 and 70 years.

Low and middle income countries were particularly affected by NCDs, with 4 out of 5 premature deaths from NCDs occurring in these countries she added.