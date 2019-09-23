UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PASSD All Set To Continue Its Working On NCDs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:12 PM

PASSD all set to continue its working on NCDs

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) all set to continue its work in leading the 'World Health Organization '(WHO) Independent High-level Global Commission on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) all set to continue its work in leading the 'World Health Organization '(WHO) Independent High-level Global Commission on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr.

Sania Nishtar said, "we need leaders to unite and take action to tackle the biggest killers of people, NCDs the leading cause of medical impoverishment and they lead to catastrophic health expenditures".

She said collectively, NCDs (mainly cancer, diabetes, lung and heart diseases) killed 41 million people annually, accounting for 71% of all deaths globally, 15 million of which occurred between the ages of 30 and 70 years.

Low and middle income countries were particularly affected by NCDs, with 4 out of 5 premature deaths from NCDs occurring in these countries she added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Lead Cancer All From Million

Recent Stories

Russia Not Worried by UK Plans to Create New Cyber ..

14 seconds ago

Ehsaas strategy to play pivotal role on programme ..

16 seconds ago

Russia, US to Hold Next Bilateral Counterterrorism ..

17 seconds ago

Thomas Cook airline Condor says to keep flying, se ..

2 minutes ago

Changes in KP cabinet on card :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ..

2 minutes ago

Embassy of China to organize Rhythm of Dunhuan Pas ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.