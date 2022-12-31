Passenger bus catches fire on Motorway M3

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :A passenger bus carrying 49 travelers caught fire near Pirmahal Interchange on Pirmahal Motorway M3.

National Highways and Motorway Police reached the spot quickly and evacuated the bus by moving the passengers, said the spokesperson.

All the onboard passengers were reported safe.

Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police, Khalid Mahmood encouraged the officers for their rapid response.

Long queues of vehicles were formed on the highway.