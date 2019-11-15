UrduPoint.com
Passenger Bus Plunges Into Ditch,kills Four,leaves Several Injured In Azad Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 02:10 PM

At least four persons were killed while several other sustained seriously injured as a passenger bus plunged into a deep ditch near the area of Sheer Gali in Muzaffarabad on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :At least four persons were killed while several other sustained seriously injured as a passenger bus plunged into a deep ditch near the area of Sheer Gali in Muzaffarabad on Friday.

Rescue sources said the unfortunate incident occurred due to slippage present on the road, the rescue officials arrived on the spot in time and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital with the help of locals, a private news channel reported.

The four of the injured were died in the hospital, the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the families after postmortem whereas the injured were being treated in hospital, the sources stated.

