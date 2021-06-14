Passing out ceremony of 1163 constables held at Police Training School Rawat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A passing out ceremony of 1163 constables from 10 districts of the province was held here on Monday at Police Training School Rawat with Additional Inspector General of Police and Principal Sihala Police College Ghulam Rasool Zahid as special guest

The newly recruited policemen include 22 Huffaz-ul-Quran and children of 73 police martyrs.

The police constables took the oath to serve the citizens with honesty and protect rights and self-respect of the citizens.

Addressing the passing out ceremony, Additional Inspector General and Principal Sihala Police College Ghulam Rasool Zahid said that the quality of training of newly recruited Punjab Police personnel has improved significantly. He informed that 135 young constables are also included in the batch passed out today who represented Punjab Police in March 23 parade and won first position in all the contingents of Armed Forces and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa gave a prize of one million rupees which was a testament to their capabilities.

He asked the constables to serve the people which is actually a service to humanity and it is also the legal responsibility of every police officer and constable.

He said that police service is a way of life because the day and night of a police officer is spent for this purpose and there is no difference between professional and personal life.

Principal Police Training School, Superintendent Police (SP) Amir Khalil Syed on the occasion informed that Rawat Police Training School was established in 1981 and 24,000 constables have been trained here.

He said that special attention is given to train the constables to control anger, psychological problems and physical training while the constables have also been given training in modern field operations and computer.

He said that under the Clean and Green Pakistan program, 2,000 fruit and shade trees have been planted in the police training school.

Later, prizes were also distributed among the constables who had achieved prominent positions during the training.

Muhammad Noor Mahi from Okara district bagged overall first position in the training. Muhammad Farhan, Chakwal District and Tariq Umar, Khanewal District secured second and third positions respectively. Adil Shah of Okara District won the first position in the parade. Muhammad Akash of Jhelum district bagged the first position in shooting.

The passing out constables later demonstrated their skills.