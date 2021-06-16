UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Past Rulers Set Records Of Corruption: CM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Past rulers set records of corruption: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that past rulers set records of corruption and huge money was minted in connivance with the mafias.

Instead of changing the lives of people, robber barons were patronized for personal gains.

In a statement, he asserted that looters would have to be accountable for their misdeeds.

Before levelling baseless allegations, the defeated elements should look into their own peep as their accusations were a bundle of lies, he insisted.

The country was moving in the right direction and the government was burning the midnight oil to resolve the problems of people, he emphasised and added that resources were a trust of the people to be utilized for public welfare.

The opponents of development do not want the country to prosper, he deplored.

Regrettably, the past rulers made corruption in the name of projects and people were deprived of their rights. The CM said the PTI government had promoted the norms of transparent governance while eliminating corruption at every level.

A handful of people were opposing public welfare but PM Imran Khan-led government wouldset a new record of public service, he added.

Related Topics

Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Oil Money Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Vivo creates beautiful moments in the opening cere ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Police represents UAE in ‘Mille Miglia’ ..

47 minutes ago

104,068 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT ..

1 hour ago

West eyes pre-Covid normal as Moscow orders mandat ..

37 minutes ago

6 arrested, arms & car recovered

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.