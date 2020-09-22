UrduPoint.com
Patrolling Police Launches Awareness Campaign For Drivers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 01:26 PM

Patrolling Police mobile education unit has launched an awareness campaign for drivers on 'one district one road' project

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Patrolling Police mobile education unit has launched an awareness campaign for drivers on 'one district one road' project.

In-charge mobile education unit Rizwan Bhatti said here Tuesday that the unit was providing awareness to drivers of buses, rickshaws and trucks by visiting general bus stands, rickshaw stands and goods transport stands.

He said that patrolling police in collaboration with traffic police, was making traffic management on Jhang Road, Gojra-Toba Road and Sheikhupura Road.

He said that challan tickets were being issued besides initiating legal action against traffic laws violators.

