Patwari held for bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Mianwali, on Friday arrested a Patwari (revenue official) for bribe in a land transfer case.

Muhammad Abrar, in his application to Regional Director ACE Sargodha Region, Abdul Razaaq Dogar, said that he had purchased a kanal of land at Piplan whereas the Patwari concerned, Muhammad Tahir, had taken Rs10,000 as a bribe for the measurement of the land and demanded as much money for the registry of the land.

Upon receiving the application, Abdu Razzaq Dogar tasked Mansoor Mazhar, circle officer ACE Mianwali, to inquire the matter. He along with Magistrate Muhammad Jameel Bhatti arrested the Patwari after finding him guilty.

Further investigations are underway.