Pb Govt Mulling Over Establishing Model Farms In Province

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 02:50 PM

Pb govt mulling over establishing model farms in province

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :-:The Punjab government is contemplating to establish "Model Farms" across the province in near future.

The objective of the plan was to extend technical and financial support to key players in selected horticulture value chains of Punjab for improving the quality, enhancing productivity and increased export.

Agriculture department sources told APP on Sunday that realizing the immense business potential in export of horticulture products, the Punjab government would provide grant upto Rs 7.50 million each on matching grant basis (50:50) to promote investment in fruit and vegetable processing, storage, logistic and other value addition business in Punjab.

The possible business activities under the programme are establishment, expanding, upgrading existing fruit and vegetable processing facilities,units, common facility centres, on-farm cold storage and pack-houses, processing as well as value addition facilities etc.

According to the programme, such processing facilities are liked with selected value-chains like mango, citrus, potato, vegetable and floriculture.

