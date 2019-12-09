UrduPoint.com
Pb Govt Taking Steps To Protect Women's Rights: Raja Basharat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:09 PM

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat said on Monday the Punjab government in the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking all possible steps to protect the rights of women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat said on Monday the Punjab government in the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking all possible steps to protect the rights of women.

"As soon as we receive instructions from the Islamic Ideological Council regarding early marriages, we will begin work on amending the law", he added.

He was addressing as a guest of honour at a seminar on gender-based violence here at a local hotel.

The minister said that medico legal procedure was being made easier to provide immediate justice to victims of violence.

He said the government would provide full support to any new legislation or amendments that women lawmakers would table in the Assembly.

Raja Basharat said that there was a need to strengthen existing entities instead of creating new ones.

On the occasion, the minister inaugurated a 16-day awareness campaign to curb gender violence.

Chairperson Women Protection Authority Punjab Kaniz Fatima, Members Punjab Assembly Shamsa Apa, Saadia Sohail, Former MNA Mehnaz Rafi, Secretary Social Welfare Zahid Saleem Gondal and a large number of women were also present.

