Pb govt to set up 'Arazi Centres' by Dec 31: Malik Anwar

(@imziishan)

Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar said that Punjab government would set up 115 Arazi Centres in different districts of the province by the end of this year to facilitate people at their doorsteps

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar said that Punjab government would set up 115 Arazi Centres in different districts of the province by the end of this year to facilitate people at their doorsteps.

These Arazi Centres would provide facilities related to revenue to people in an efficient and transparent manner.

Provincial Minister Revenue while talking to different public delegations at his office here on Friday said that 153 Arazi Centres were already providing different facilities to the people in 36 districts of the province.

He said that board of Revenue was going to procure 20 state-of-the-art mobile vans so that revenue related facilities could be provided to the people close to their homes and areas.

The BOR had also taken steps to facilitate the rural population and computer technology was being utilized.

Punjab Revenue Minister said that "Now people would not have to move from pillar to post to collect revenue record of their properties and lands."