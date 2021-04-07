Pb govt welcomes Chinese investors in livestock, agri sector: Dareshak

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ):Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak on Wednesday said the Punjab government welcome the Chinese investors in the province and help them in import of buffalo semen, embryos and other dairy products.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with eight-member Chinese business delegation led by Royal Group China President Mr Chen Yiyi here at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS). He discussed the possibilities of collaboration in livestock sector, especially import of buffalo semen and embryos and setting of semen and embryo labs in Punjab.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Vice Chancellor University of Education Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, UVAS Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and officers from Livestock Department were also present.

During the meeting, the Chinese delegation desired collaboration with the UVAS in processing of buffalo milk products, establishment of joint semen and embryo labsin both Pakistan and China and exchange of scientists.

The minister said that Pakistan being an agricultural country was open to working with China for development of livestock and agriculture sectors.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed the delegation on UVAS academic and research projects and national and international collaborations.

He said the university was working very closely with industry and was keen to play a facilitative and catalyst role in national and international collaborations for the establishment of labs, training and exchange of human resource and other related areas.

Prof Pasha spoke about investment opportunities and challenges in livestock sector.

Earlier, Prof Dr Amjad Riaz gave a detailed presentation on buffalo development and possible areas of collaboration between UVAS and China.

Later, the Chinese delegation visited the Central Laboratory Complex at UVAS Ravi Campus, where they were briefedon the working of different labs.