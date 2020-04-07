PbBC to distribute Rs 33 mln among needy lawyers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) has decided to distribute Rs 33 million among needy lawyers in the wake of lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

The bar has decided to devise a plan for the distribution of funds at tehsil and district level across the province.

The decisions has been made in an urgent meeting of the PbBC held here on Tuesday. PbBC Vice Chairman Muhammad Akram Khaksar chaired the meeting whereas chairman executive committee and bar members attended it.

The bar has urged lawyers to strictly follow guidelines issued by the government and experts to save themselves from coronavirus.