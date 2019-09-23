UrduPoint.com
PBM Establishes 155 Women Empowerment Centres To Make Them Economically Strong

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:48 PM

Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) has established 155 Women Empowerment Centers (WEC) to provide free professional training to women in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) has established 155 Women Empowerment Centers (WEC) to provide free professional training to women in the country.

According to an official of PBM, these centers have been set up to make them economically strong and independent.

He said that PBM has maintained an effective strategy for women's empowerment during last one year.

He said that WEC has imparted training to total 13231 women under different programmes.

He said that PBM was playing an important role for economic empowerment of women and imparting training in various courses enabling them for home based business or jobs in industries and relevant organizations, he added.

He said that PBM was working to mitigate financial hardship of the poor women and bringing them into the mainstream of the social fabric, he added.

