PCAA Installs Two Self-check-in Kiosks At NIIA To Facilitate Passengers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 11:40 AM

PCAA installs two self-check-in kiosks at NIIA to facilitate passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has installed two self-check-in kiosks at the new Islamabad International Airport (NIIA) to facilitate domestic passengers.

According to a spokesman of PCAA, the self-check-in kiosks were provided to facilitate the passengers at the time of domestic departures at the airport.

The spokesman said the kiosks facility had been enabled at Islamabad Airport with the support of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

He said the Kiosks would reduce passenger check-in time and further improve airport efficiency.

The spokesman said the self-check-in kiosks would help reduce queues at the airlines counters.

He said the other domestic airlines may encourage passengers without baggage to use this facility.

