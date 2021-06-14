UrduPoint.com
PCB Officials To Visit To Review Feasibility Of Pisan,Passu Stadiums: CM GB

Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:16 PM

PCB officials to visit to review feasibility of Pisan,Passu Stadiums: CM GB

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid khursheed visited the Passu Cricket Stadium upper Hunza on Monday

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid khursheed visited the Passu Cricket Stadium upper Hunza on Monday. On the occasion, he said officials of Pakistan Cricket Board-PCB would visit Gilgit-Baltistan this year to review the technical feasibility of Pisan Nagar and Passu cricket stadiums.

The chief minister said the Prime Minister was keen to build international standard cricket stadiums and hosting international cricket matches in Gilgit-Baltistan for promoting cricket tourism.

Khalid Khurshid Khan also visited the newly constructed rainbow adventure bridge near the Batura Lake. He appreciated the efforts of local community for the promotion of tourism.

On the occasion Khalid Khurshid Khan directed Hunza district administration to release funds for rehabilitation of the Janabad-Passu water channel damaged due to GLOF and changing water course of Batura Glacier.

On the occasion representatives of Passu Development Organisation-PDO briefed the CM about the recent flooding situation.

It is to be noted the GLOF and changing water course had damaged four youth-led start-ups at Batura Lake. The changing water course is also putting a portion of KKH and a bridge at risk.

The CM was also informed regarding severe power crisis in Gojal and the need of constructing the 2MW run-of-the-river Tupopdan power house.

