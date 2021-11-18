UrduPoint.com

PCCA Launches Android Application For Hazard, Incident Reporting

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:12 PM

PCCA launches android application for hazard, incident reporting

Pakistan Civil Aviation (PCAA) has launched an android application namely "Voluntary Hazard, Incident Reporting System" for strengthening passengers and aircraft's safety

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation (PCAA) has launched an android application namely "Voluntary Hazard, Incident Reporting System" for strengthening passengers and aircraft's safety.

The application can be accessed and downloaded from Google Play Store.

The application is part of DG CAA's efforts to invite general public or air traveling passengers and aviation stake -holders to become part of aviation's safety culture.

The application covers wide range of reporting areas including hazard, incident, accident, damage, deficiency, violation, and failure of services etc.

.

The aim of the incident reporting app is to provide easy user-friendly adequate platform and resources to general public and aviation stake holders for reactive identification and for safety issues directly to PCAA.

The person reporting may also upload files, pictures etc along with narrative in the support of his or her report as evidence while disclosure of identification is optionalVoluntary hazard or incident reporting form is also available on PCAA website www.caapakistan.com.pk, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Google May From

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Indepen ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Independence Day

1 minute ago
 Sub Inspector dismissed from service on implicatin ..

Sub Inspector dismissed from service on implicating innocent person in FIR

1 minute ago
 Qadir Mandokhel barred from entering National Asse ..

Qadir Mandokhel barred from entering National Assembly premises

1 minute ago
 GB to get status of provisional province soon: CM ..

GB to get status of provisional province soon: CM GB

1 minute ago
 Five hotels sealed over dengue larvae

Five hotels sealed over dengue larvae

1 minute ago
 Sindh Cabinet directs Excise dept to rationalize r ..

Sindh Cabinet directs Excise dept to rationalize registration/renewal fees of el ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.