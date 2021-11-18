PCCA launches android application for hazard, incident reporting

Pakistan Civil Aviation (PCAA) has launched an android application namely "Voluntary Hazard, Incident Reporting System" for strengthening passengers and aircraft's safety

The application can be accessed and downloaded from Google Play Store.

The application is part of DG CAA's efforts to invite general public or air traveling passengers and aviation stake -holders to become part of aviation's safety culture.

The application covers wide range of reporting areas including hazard, incident, accident, damage, deficiency, violation, and failure of services etc.

The aim of the incident reporting app is to provide easy user-friendly adequate platform and resources to general public and aviation stake holders for reactive identification and for safety issues directly to PCAA.

The person reporting may also upload files, pictures etc along with narrative in the support of his or her report as evidence while disclosure of identification is optionalVoluntary hazard or incident reporting form is also available on PCAA website www.caapakistan.com.pk, said a news release issued here on Thursday.