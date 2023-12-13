Open Menu

PCCC, CABI To Embark On Joint Research On Organic Cotton, IPM Under MoU To Be Signed Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 05:51 PM

Country's ace cotton research body, Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), and Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI) are scheduled to ink a memorandum of understanding on Friday, (Dec 15), for research cooperation on organic cotton and Integrated Pest Management (IPM) system to encourage production of pesticides-free cotton, organic cotton and touch new high in production volume and quality

Dr. Taswar Hussain Malik, the Director Research, will be signing the MoU representing PCCC while Dr. Muhammad Babar Bajwa, the CABI Country Head, will be representing CABI. Commencing from December 15, the new CABI office located at the PCCC headquarters would be fully operational, fostering an environment of collaboration and knowledge exchange, officials said on Wednesday.

“The collaboration between PCCC and CABI is not confined to office space; both organizations will embark on joint research initiatives focusing on organic cotton and Integrated Pest Management (IPM).

This strategic partnership aims to leverage the expertise of both entities, contributing to advancements in sustainable agriculture practices. The Dec 15 signing ceremony will mark the official commencement of this collaboration, opening new avenues for innovative research and development in the agricultural sector."

The initiative, officials said, would speed up Pakistan’s strides to organic cotton and pesticides-free pest management system and would be instrumental in enhancing production and quality of the silver fibre and meet demands of quality conscious lucrative international markets for enhanced exports.

CABI, sometimes also referred to as CAB International, is a UK-based nonprofit inter-governmental organisation for scientific research and publishing on agriculture and the environment.

APP/ifi

