PCG seizes 21,0000 Irani diesels, narcotics, betel nuts, arrests 13 smugglers in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) foiled bid of smuggling and seized over 210000 Irani Diesel liters , hashish, betel nuts and contraband items from various vehicles and boats and arrested 13 sumugglers at Naka Kharari Check Post on RCD Highway near Windar Lasbela and Gwadar.

According PCG'spokesman, acting on tip off, special team of PCG conducted raids at place and recovered 80000 liters of Irani diesels from various boats and arrested 7 smugglers in Gwadar.

About 56,360 liters of Irani diesel were recovered from different Karachi-bound trucks from Balochistsn and two smugglers were apprehanded during checking at Naka Kharari Check Post.

A suspicious passenger coach was checked and approx 05 Kilograms of fine quality of Hashish was seized from it and a man was also arrested in this regard at same check post by PCG personnel.

During routine checking at Naka Kharari check post, 2,195 crates Apple Irani, 583 crates pomegranate and 886 crates kiwi fruit Irani have been recovered from different vehicles.

At Pasni (Balochistan) PCG mobile patrol team recovered approx 25,000 Liters of Irani diesel in general area of Badoak.

PCG personnel also recovered 9,365 Kgs betel nuts, 36 tyres, 05 AC, 59 Bags China Salt, 410 packets Naswar, 395 Packets Indian Gutka, 606 dozens padlock, 216 dozens soaps, 83 dozens perfume, 72 thermos, 02 drums menthol, 1908 body sprays, 200 Kgs cloth, 50 hair cutting machines, 280 skin powder, 1085 cigarette, 50,000 liters Irani diesel from different vehicles and detained two alleged smugglers during checking at Naka Kharari Check Post.

Approx value of Irani Diesel, trucks, betel nuts, boats, hashish and contraband items in the market was Rs.124.08 Millions.

Further investigation and legal process was under way.