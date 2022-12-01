PDA to SNGPL Office road renamed as KMU Road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for local government and rural development, Faisal Amin Gandapur named Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) office road as Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Road.

In this regard, a simple ceremony was held in the main campus of KMU, in which the minister was the chief guest.

Besides VC KMU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Hq, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Salim Gandapur, heads of various institutions and departments were also present at the occasion.

While speaking at the opening ceremony of KMU Road, Faisal Amin Gandapur said that KMU is one of the most prominent medical universities of the country and the purpose of attributing PDA to SNGPL office road to KMU is to acknowledge the services of Khyber Medical University in the field of medical education and research and to pay tribute to these services.

He said that universities have a fundamental role in the formation and development of societies and the provincial government has always encouraged to support and honor universities in this regard.

Faisal Amin Gandapur said that according to the vision of Imran Khan, the PTI chairman, health and education are the top priority of the provincial government and in this context, apart from health card for the poor people of the province, reforms in the education sector and provision of free education are the prominent achievements of the present government. He said that it is gratifying that KMU has 26 medical and dental colleges in the province, as well as 200 institutions of physiotherapy, nursing, and allied health sciences, in which more than 50,000 male and female students are studying in various disciplines.

He said that he was really happy to name the PDA to SNGPL office road after KMU as living nations recognize the services of their benevolent institutions in the same way and pay homage to them.

On this occasion, the Minister of Local Government planted a sapling in KMU while at the end vice chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq thanked the Minister of Local Government and briefed him about various activities after inaugurating the KMU road.