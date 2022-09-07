UrduPoint.com

PDM Parties To Support PML-N Candidate In NA-108 By-election: Abid Sher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 07:56 PM

All allied parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would support the candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the by-election of NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII).

Addressing a press conference after attending a meeting of local PDM leaders at Jamia Ubaidia Allama Iqbal Colony here on Wednesday, former state minister Ch Abid Sher Ali, who is also PML-N backed candidate for by-election in NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII), said that he was enjoying support of PDM parties and Christian community of his constituency due to which his position was strong.

He said the NA-108 was a citadel of PML-N and it would give a crushing defeat to its rival candidates in by-election.

He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan Niaz had filed his papers to contest by-election from NA-108 but voters of this constituency would reject him due to his attitude.

He said that Pakistan was passing through a very critical situation as flood devastation strongly affected the people.

He said that various election committees had been constituted in NA-108 and these would work day and night for the success of PML-N candidate with a thumping majority in by-election from this constituency.

PDM parties' local leaders including Makhdoomzada Muhammad Zakariya, Rana AhmadSheharyar, Sheikh Ejaz Ahmad and others also spoke on the occasion. They assured oftheir full support to Ch Abid Sher Ali in the by-election.

