UrduPoint.com

PDMA Advises Drivers To Use Low Beam, Fog Lights In Foggy Weather

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PDMA advises drivers to use low beam, fog lights in foggy weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that the foggy conditions are likely to persist over plain areas of Punjab due to dry winter at night and morning hours during the next 24 hours, says spokesman for Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Friday.

According to an advisory issued by PDMA, the traffic was likely to be affected across Punjab due to fog. Air pollution can be unhealthy for sensitive people. It was also recommended to patients with asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) should carry an inhaler with them at all times.

Drivers should never use high beam lights, they were advised to make sure to use low beam and fog lights in foggy weather. The PDMA advised passengers should avoid unnecessary travel in case of fog, make sure to travel in daylight. In case of heavy fog, park the vehicle in the last line and use indicating lights only.

In case of emergency call PDMA helpline 1129, highway or motorway helpline, District Emergency Operation Centres across Punjab, including PDMA's Provincial Control Room, were operational 24/7, PDMA spokesman said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Punjab Motorway Vehicle Traffic All

Recent Stories

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

13 seconds ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

3 hours ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.