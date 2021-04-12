PDMA dispatches relief items to 30 districts under monsoon contingency plan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday started monsoon contingency planning to tackle any untoward natural hazards and sent relief goods to 30 districts including merged districts.

The process aims to identify monsoon hazards, vulnerabilities, risks and resource mapping for minimizing disaster risks and timely coordinated response. Contingency Plan outcomes reinforce prevention, mitigation and response to monsoon related disasters.

To tackle natural calamities, PDMA KP has sent relief goods to 30 Districts including merged districts. The relief items include 4750 tents, 4700 blankets, 4100 mattresses, 26 generators, 3950 plastic mats, 5700 quilts, 3790 kitchen sets, 6350 mosquito nets, 1090 bed sheets, 2450 hygiene kits, 420 life jackets, 3850 tarpaulin sheets, 2050 pillows, 9 heavy dewatering pumps, 440 search lights, 32140 soap and other various items. These items have been dispatched as per the needs of respective District Administration.

According to Director General PDMA, Sharif Hussain these items will be useful for upcoming monsoon season. DG added "We are in close contact and coordination with all District administrations and line departments to tackle any natural calamity.

PDMA will provide further relief items stored in its warehouse in case of any emergency. The warehouse is fully functional round the clock. He added, beside Non-food items PDMA has also provided 12 tons' dates including 2.5 tons to Baka Khel TDP Camp, five tons to Social Welfare departments for orphan centers."He further said that PDMA-PEOC also remains active round the clock (24/7) and functional with free of cost Emergency Helpline 1700. This emergency helpline has been linked up with all Line Departments and Districts Administrations for quick response during any emergency situation and having easy access for the general public to guide and alert in real-time prior to any emergency.