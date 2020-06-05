UrduPoint.com
PDMA Formulates Monsoon Plan 2020

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 05:08 PM

PDMA formulates monsoon plan 2020

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Balochistan, has formulated monsoon plan 2020 to deal with any emergency situation during the monsoon in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Balochistan, has formulated monsoon plan 2020 to deal with any emergency situation during the monsoon in the province.

A comprehensive plan has been drawn up after consultation with all the agencies concerned, said director PDMA, Aurangzeb Kasi in a meeting held here on Friday to review the monsoon plan 2020.

He said that all possible measures would be taken to overcome the disaster situation caused by unpredictable and heavy monsoon rains in the province, evacuation of people to safer places, relief and rehabilitation activities.

He said that the authority has prepared the future plan to handle the disaster due to heavy rain in the monsoon season.

He said that in case of emergency, all the department concerned would be fully prepared and the supply of necessary equipment would be ensured in all districts.

He appealed the citizens to cooperate with the administration and provide assistance to the agencies in case of any emergency so that the losses could be minimized.

He said that PDMA was always ready to take joint steps with other agencies to overcome the losses caused by heavy rains and disasters.

