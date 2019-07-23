PDMA issues flood warning to district govt

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued flood warning to the district government

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued flood warning to the district government

Talking to APP, an official from flood forecasting department said that River Chenab could swell between July 25 and 27, due to expected heavy monsoon spell.

He, however, said that after monsoon season, River Chenab was flowing with low level flood at Headmirala.

He informed that PDMA predicted July 25 to 27 heavy monsoon spell and flood may come in River Chenab.

He said the district government had already taken appropriate measures to cope with flood situation.

He however, said that all departments were highly alert for July 25 to meet any flood situation.

He said that all nullahs of district Sialkot were flowing normal.