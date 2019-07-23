UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDMA Issues Flood Warning To District Govt

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 08:15 PM

PDMA issues flood warning to district govt

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued flood warning to the district government

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued flood warning to the district government.

Talking to APP, an official from flood forecasting department said that River Chenab could swell between July 25 and 27, due to expected heavy monsoon spell.

He, however, said that after monsoon season, River Chenab was flowing with low level flood at Headmirala.

He informed that PDMA predicted July 25 to 27 heavy monsoon spell and flood may come in River Chenab.

He said the district government had already taken appropriate measures to cope with flood situation.

He however, said that all departments were highly alert for July 25 to meet any flood situation.

He said that all nullahs of district Sialkot were flowing normal.

Related Topics

Flood Alert Sialkot May July All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE is fastest growing e-commerce market in MENA: ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ship Shah jahan visits Port Sultan Q ..

40 minutes ago

WWF calls on citizens to support nature conservati ..

49 minutes ago

Roshnai Gate restored

10 seconds ago

Imtiaz appointed Protocol Officer to Chief Ministe ..

12 seconds ago

Govt releases Rs 52bln for development schemes: Ch ..

14 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.