PDMA Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Delegation Visits PDMA Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 07:38 PM

A delegation of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa led by Director General Sharif Hussain visited the headquarters of PDMA Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :A delegation of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa led by Director General Sharif Hussain visited the headquarters of PDMA Sindh.

DG PDMA Sindh Syed Salman Shah welcomed the delegation.

On the occasion, he briefed the delegation about present endeavors of PDMA Sindh and discussed how to combat any kind of disaster.

The Director Generals of both the PDMAs agreed that such discussions shall also be done in future and will benefit from each other's experiences.

The DG KPK praised the performance of PDMA Sindh and thanked him for the briefing.

