PDMA provides 530 blankets to needy families of Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :In order to save destitute families from extreme weather, 530 blankets provided by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) were distributed in different talukas of Tharparkar.

According to a handout issued on Friday, 150 blankets were distributed in taluka Mithi, 50 each in Islamkot, Diplo and Chhachhro, 120 in Nangarparkar and 150 in different areas of Kaloi tahseel.

The Deputy Commissioner Shahzad Tahir informed that earlier 1076 blankets were distributed among needy families of the district while the total number of distributed blankets reached at 1606.