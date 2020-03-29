PDMA provides 750 litres sanitizers to qurantine centres in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disasters Management Authority KP has provided 750 litres sanitizers to qurantine centres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to help the suspected patients and the staff.

Director General, PDMA told media on Sunday that 5,000 safety kits and 8,000 gloves were also provided.

He said all necessary equipment were provided to districts administration and concerned organizations.

The medical equipment received from NDMA would also be delivered to all DHQs hospitals in KP.