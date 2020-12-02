UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDMA Releases Rs 184.6m For North Waziristan Affectees: Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 02:04 PM

PDMA releases Rs 184.6m for North Waziristan affectees: Spokesman

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released funds amounting to Rs 184.6 million as monthly monetary relief for the month of October for the affectees of Operation Zarb e Azb in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released funds amounting to Rs 184.6 million as monthly monetary relief for the month of October for the affectees of Operation Zarb e Azb in North Waziristan.

The affected families of the operation against miscreants in North Waziristan would get the compensatory amount through their SIM cards within the next two days, said spokesman for PDMA on Wednesday.

He said an amount of Rs 12000, each as compensation would be distributed among 15229 verified families of North Waziristan.

This amount he said was being provided on a regular monthly basis to each registered family of North Waziristan.

Director General PDMA said this was the 75th installment of the compensatory amount "Guzara Allowance" for the people of North Waziristan aimed at lessening their financial problems.

He said PDMA was always active in the merged district to provide best possible services to the people. The PDMA, he said, played a front-line role in the wake of any natural calamity or any other tragedy.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Zarb E Azb October Family Best Million

Recent Stories

Nine outlaws arrested, narcotics seized in sargodh ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong Sentences Three Activists to Prison for ..

13 minutes ago

Australia experiences hottest spring on record

13 minutes ago

Whistleblowers Say Up To 288,000 US Election Mail ..

13 minutes ago

COVID-19 deaths in Argentina reach 38,928

21 minutes ago

Citizens to get free of cost Covid-19 vaccine by g ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.