PDWP Approves 19 Developmental Projects Costing Rs 26666.347 Million

Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:36 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ):A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department, Shakeel Qadir Khan here Thursday approved 19 development projects with an estimated cost of Rs26666.347 million.

The meeting among others was attended by members of PDWP and officilas of concerned departments. The forum considered 30 projects pertaining to Forestry, Agriculture, Elementary and Secondary Eduation, Relief and Rehabilitation, Urban Development, Auqaf, Roads, Board of Revenue, Water and Energy.

Meeting approved 19 projects and recommended for consideration to CDWP while eight projectsprojects were deferred and returned to respective departments for rectification.

Approved projects include Wildlife Conservation Development Forestry, establishment of Mini Zoo at Kanju Township, Swat, merged areas contribution to Prime Minister's National Agriculture Emergency Program (AIP), establishment and feasibility study of UET Swat, clearance of contractors' liabilities, construction of Bada Kheli Weir Sub Project, construction of Neeli Tangi Weir Sub Project Khyber, construction of Command Area Development of Khurshid Dam Sub Project District Mohmand, construction of Command Area Development of Warsak Left Bank Canal District Mohmand, establishment of Project Management Unit and three District Management Units, Up-gradation of RHC Jolagram-Malakand and RHC Jowar-Buner to Cat-D Hospitals in Malakand Division, integration of Health Services Delivery with special focus on MNCH, LHW, EPI and Nutrition Program (3 months extension in Implementation Period), establishment of Saidu College of Dentistr, Block Provision for Schemes to be funded from NDRMF, New General Bus Stand in Peshawar (Funds would be raised by PDA), Peshawar Uplift Program, Rehabilitation of Road, UC Mira Khel, UC Kakki-II, UC Ismail Khel, UC Qalander, UC Khujare, UC Khujamad Mandan, UC Kala Khel, District Bannu, computerization of land record in remaining districts of KP and Raghagan Small Dam, Bajaur Agency.

More Stories From Pakistan

