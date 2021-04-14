PDWP approves 32 schemes of over Rs. 167459.556 million

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The 20th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) was held under the Chairmanship of Shakeel Qadir Khan, the Additional Chief Secretary P and D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through a video link approving 32 uplift schemes of over an estimated cost of Rs. Rs. 167459.556 million here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments. The forum considered 40 schemes pertaining to Multi Sectoral Development, Urban Development, Local Government, Home, Water, Higher education, ST and IT, Roads, Forestry, Agriculture, Energy and Power, Health, DWSS and sports and Tourism sectors for the uplift of the province.

The forum approved 32 schemes with an estimated cost of Rs. 167459.556 million. 18 schemes were cleared for inclusion in the PSDP 2021-22 and eight schemes were deferred due to deficiencies in project documents including PC-I and were returned to the respective department for rectification.