PDWP approves three development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of Public Building Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 8.810 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 41st meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development board Dr. Wasif Khurshid here on Wednesday.

The approved development schemes included Construction of Court Complex at Depalpur, District Okara at the cost of Rs.

1,778.141 million, Construction of Judicial Complex (Court Block) at District Headquarter Muzaffargarh at the cost of Rs. 2,322.882 milloin and Establishment of District Complex, Talagang at the cost of Rs. 4,709.950 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.