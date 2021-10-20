PDWP okays five uplift schemes

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 3,022.361 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 3,022.361 million.

The schemes were approved in the 28th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Comprehensive Sewerage, Drainage and Water Supply System in Gujrat City at a cost of Rs 1,000 million, Advocacy Campaign Leading to Call of Action-Social and Behaviour Change at a cost of Rs 681.

575 million, Strengthening of Integrated Supply Chain Management Information for Accurate Commodity Forecast, Supply Planning & Visibility at a cost of Rs 857.772 million, Feasibility Study of Establishment of University of Technology, Rawalpindi at a cost of Rs 21 million and Construction of Women Development Complex at a cost of Rs 462.014 million.

All members of Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of the departments concerned and other senior representatives of relevant departments also attended the meeting.