Peace committee head, nephew shot dead in Tirah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The chief of a local peace committee and his nephew were shot dead by unknown assailants in Tirah valley of Khyber district, police informed on Thursday.

Police said the tragic incident occurred in Shin Kamar area of Tirah Valley where the vehicle of the local peace committee chief was fired at with dozens of bullets by some unknown assailants.

As a result of the massive firing, the chief of the local peace committee, Meerza Khan and his nephew, Abdul Malik Khan were killed on the scene. The assailants managed to flee the scene, police said.

Police said the bodies of both the uncle and nephew were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal procedure and an investigation has been started to arrest the perpetrators involved in this crime.

APP/vak