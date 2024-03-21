PEC, IEP observe World Water Day under theme: "Water for Peace"

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) UN Water organizes the “World Water Day” every year on 22 March under a specific theme and this year’s theme is "Water for Peace," focusing significance of water towards stability and prosperity of the mankind.

In this regard, Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) observed the World Water Day wherein Institution of Engineers Pakistan (IEP) also joined the discussion focusing water for peace to realize the significance of water challenges and promote awareness in Pakistan towards sustainable and equitable sharing of water and conservation among the communities within and transborder peace and harmony.

PEC Think Tank on Water deliberated for enhancing climate-resilient water and food security and resolution of provincial and transboundary water governance related issues.

Engr. Dr. Syed Raghib Abbas Shah, Convener WRDC, highlighted the policy level contribution of PEC in developing and sharing technical reports, policy recommendations for the government on groundwater and flood management, water conservation strategies, rainwater harvesting code for resilient future against the climate change addressing the rural and urban flood disasters to minimize climate change impacts.

While observing this important UN theme, the Convener WRDC highly appreciated the PEC leadership Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, Chairman PEC, Engr. Syed Abdull Qadir Shah, Convener PEC Think Tank, Engr. Abdur Rab, Chairman IEP (Islamabad Centre), members WRDC, and Engr. Dr. Nasir M. Khan, Secretary/ Registrar PEC for their vibrant and active role to accomplish the entire work done by the Council. Engr. Naeem khan also participated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the same event.

The PEC and IEP reaffirms a national commitment to Water for Peace as a precious resource essential for life ensuring efforts towards building a sustainable and climate resilient water future for Pakistan, considering efficient and effective utilization, equitable access, conserving and valuing precious water resources, reviewing/ improvising existing water treaties/ accords, creating awareness to promote water culture in the society at all levels, and finally bringing peace and harmony for sustainable & resilient future in the region.

