SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The district police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements have arrested a drug peddler.

According to the details, the Cant police in a crackdown against drug peddlers, arrested one Ehtisham and recovered 210 liter of liquor from him.

Police had registered a case in this regard.

Further investigation was underway, said police.