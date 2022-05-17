UrduPoint.com

People Advised To Take Precautionary Measures Against Heat Wave

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 07:00 PM

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged the public to take precautionary measures to cope up with the heat wave as day temperature was likely to increase in most parts of the province from Wednesday

General public has been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight in peak hours with judicious use of water.

Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain in a statement issued here on Tuesday said that 17 disaster risk reduction committees had been formed in the northern districts to deal with potential flash floods due to melting of glaciers.

He said that citizens should be cautious in view of the heat wave. Citizens should drink as much water as possible to avoid heatstroke.

They need to cover their head with a wet cloth in sunlight. Special care should be taken of senior citizens and children.

A spokesman of PDMA Taimur Ali said that officials concerned departments and District Administration have been directed to remain alert during the heatwave to avoid any untoward incident.

The spokesman of PDMA said that awareness is being created in public through mass media to take precautionary measures and avoid needless exposure to direct sunlight.

Similarly, the public has been entreated to cover their heads, wear cool and loose clothing, have frequent showers, avoid going out unnecessarily.

He said masses also need to check their vehicles and take sufficient water before traveling.

He said farmers should also make arrangements during water supply for their crops, cattle and other domestic animals.

Taimur Ali added that the helpline of the Disaster Management Authority 1700 was functional and can be contacted anytime in case of any emergency.

