(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said on Tuesday the general public could not be left at the mercy of armed insurgents and barbarians, and that the law would be taken into effect if law and order situation were created by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in the planned anti-government agitation on Oct 27

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said on Tuesday the general public could not be left at the mercy of armed insurgents and barbarians, and that the law would be taken into effect if law and order situation were created by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in the planned anti-government agitation on Oct 27."Fazlur Rehman, for the first time, is going to lead all political parties [ ] I am in contact with [PML-N's] Shehbaz Sharif," he said while talking to the media.Speaking about the gravity of the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), the minister remarked that Pakistan has been facing intense challenges at the borders.

"At this time, undeclared war is ongoing [at the borders].""We can't remain silent on the statements of [Indian Prime Minister] Modi," he said.

"I had already opined Fazlur Rehman that this is not the time [�] Fazlur Rehman is just full of hot air [we] will burst his bubble," he added.Yesterday, the minister appeared optimistic about having a dialogue with the opposition leaders while mentioning them as "mature politicians"."We should not take the situation lightly by comparing it with the PTI's 2014 sit-in as no one can predict the next move by India's war-mongering leader," Rasheed said, while referring to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"God forbid, a nuclear war could break out if India continues its aggressive designs."The minister said the government was not afraid of the JUI-F's Azadi March, but had decided to exercise restraint in dealing with the opposition in view of the delicate situation.