People demand release of detained women in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Posters have appeared in Srinagar and adjoining areas to record protest against the Indian illegal occupation, killings and detention of men, women and youth by Modi-led fascist regime in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters inscribed with pictures of illegally detained Aisya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Isha Tariq, a pellet victim, and a relative of a martyred youth urged people to raise their voice in unison for freedom and the release of all detainees.

The posters have been displayed by a woman organization, Bint-e-Kashmir.

The posters vowed to continue the struggle for freedom till the implementation of UN resolutions.

The posters asked India to revert its decision of August 5, 2019 to maintain the identity and disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.