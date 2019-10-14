People from different cities meet Usman Buzdar

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :People from different cities called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, "I have made my foremost priority to resolve the problems of masses.

" Usman Buzdar said unfortunately national interests were ignored by the previous governments, but they were the priority of the PTI government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the CM issued orders on the spot for the redressal of problems of people.