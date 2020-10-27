UrduPoint.com
People Of GB Observes 'Black Day' In All Ten Districts

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:17 PM

People of GB observes 'Black Day' in all ten districts

People of Gilgit Baltistan observed Black Day on Tuesday to convey the international community that they completely reject India's illegal occupation of held Kashmir

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :People of Gilgit Baltistan observed Black Day on Tuesday to convey the international community that they completely reject India's illegal occupation of held Kashmir.

It was on this day in 1947 when Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir and subjugated it in blatant violation of partition plan of the subcontinent and against the will and aspirations of Kashmiris.

The day highlights the 73 years of struggle of Kashmiris in their quest to right to self-determination.

Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal Khan and other main figures in their messages on the occasion have reiterated complete support to the just cause of Kashmiris in their alienable right to freedom from Indian occupation.

Several programs, including rallies and seminars, were held throughout the province to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

In Gilgit documentaries were played on large screens installed at key places in which Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and the human tragedy unfolding in the territory is depicted. Stickers and banners of Black Day were pasted on public service buses and stops along with prominent places.

The cellular phone companies specially had sent special messages on Black Day to their consumers.

Arrangements had also been made in all ten districts of GB with banners, stickers and rallies to condemn the illegal occupation of India on Kashmir.

In Gilgit, the protest rally was taken out from High school No 1 which passed through Airport road converted into a public gathering at Ittihad chowk.

Addressing the participants, speakers from various political, social and religious organizations and parties said India invaded Kashmir by landing its troops on this day and blatantly violated the partition plan.

